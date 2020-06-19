‘Use solar eclipse goggles to view eclipse on Sunday’

Stargazers should use solar eclipse goggles to watch the solar eclipse on Sunday, according to a press release issued by Prof Jayantha H of Mangalore Amateur Astronomers’ Association (MAAA).

“This time arranging facilities to help the public view the Eclipse in open ground cannot be done due to Covid-19 scare. Solar eclipse goggles can be collected in advance by contacting Dr Sangeethalaxmi (9448790070),” Prof Jayantha stated in a press release.

The celestial phenomenon will be visible from 10:04

to 13:21 in and around Mangaluru.