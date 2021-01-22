Utilise funds earmarked for development works: TP prez

The funds earmarked for the development works should be utilised during the financial year, said Taluk Panchayat president Shobha Mohan.

She was speaking during the monthly KDP meeting on Thursday.

“The officials should ensure that funds earmarked for development work should not return back owing to non-utilisation. All pending works should be completed,” she added.

Zilla Panchayat engineering division assistant executive engineer Srikantaiah said that 25% of the funds are allotted for 457 works.

Notices have been served to those contractors who failed to start the work in spite of issuing work order after tender, he added.

The Taluk Panchayat has also decided to provide electricity connections to the families devoid of power connections. A few conditions need to be included in the resolution on the same, said Taluk Panchayat EO Lakshmi.

Lakshmi said that there is a shortage of funds for the development of schools. More than 100 schools have been damaged in natural calamities in the district.

Four Gram Panchayats have been selected for Mahila Kayaka Shakthi Andolana to empower women in the district. Women organisations will be given the responsibility of managing the waste on January 24.

The TP president directed the social welfare officer to provide basic facilities for houses in Kopatti and Cherangala.

She further said that electricity connections should be provided for anganwadi centres.