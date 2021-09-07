Vaccinate everyone in border areas: Minister directs officials

Vaccinate all in border areas: Minister tells officials

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Sep 07 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 23:52 ist
Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal speaks during a video conference with minister Dr Sudhakar.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Sudhakar directed the officials to vaccinate everyone in the border areas. 

He was speaking during a video conference with the deputy commissioners.

The third wave is likely to reach its peak in October. The precautionary measures should be taken in border areas, he said.  

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that 39,000 people have come forward voluntarily for vaccination in 30 villages coming within a 20-km radius of the border in the Kodagu district.

About 82% of the targeted population have been covered with the first dose of vaccine in the district, she added. 

The positivity rate in the district is 1.97%. The Rapid Antigen Tests will be increased in the district. Steps have been taken to declare containment zones in those areas where more cases have been reported, said Charulata Somal.

Dr Sudhakar
Covid-19
Vaccination
Kodagu
Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal

