Vaccination drive for children by KMC Hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 05 2022, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 23:11 ist

KMC Hospital is organising a vaccination drive for the first dose of vaccination for children in the new tower of KMC Hospital at Dr B R Ambedkar Circle.

KMC Regional Chief Operating Officer (CPO) Sagir Siddiqui said that the hospital has been allotted Covaxin vaccine doses for the children. Children in the 15-18 age group have to register on the CoWIN portal for the vaccination.

Children can also opt for walk-in-registration by taking a direct appointment with the doctor for vaccination. The second dose will be given after a gap of 28 days, he said.

“I appeal to all parents and teachers to get their teenage children vaccinated and help stop the spread of Covid-19,” he added.

For appointments, please contact 9606302121, KMC Hospital.

