Vaccination drive for children by KMC Hospital

KMC Hospital is organising a vaccination drive for the first dose of vaccination for children in the new tower of KMC Hospital at Dr B R Ambedkar Circle.
KMC Regional Chief Operating Officer (CPO) Sagir Siddiqui said that the hospital has been allotted Covaxin vaccine doses for the children. Children in the 15-18 age group have to register on the CoWIN portal for the vaccination.
Children can also opt for walk-in-registration by taking a direct appointment with the doctor for vaccination. The second dose will be given after a gap of 28 days, he said.
“I appeal to all parents and teachers to get their teenage children vaccinated and help stop the spread of Covid-19,” he added.
For appointments, please contact 9606302121, KMC Hospital.
