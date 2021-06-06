Vaccination drive for tribals begins

MLA K G Bopaiah launched the vaccination drive for tribals in the colonies situated in and around Thithimathi.

More than 150 tribals had registered to avail of the vaccines.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that there are no side effects from the vaccines. The tribals should not heed to any rumours.

Further, he said that the Covid-19 infected should not lose hope. They should improve their self-confidence and consume nutritious food.

The MLA appealed to the people to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when they venture into a public place.

Virajpet tahsildar Yogananda, Ponnampet tahsildar Kavyarani and others were present.