Vaccination drive in Karnangeri

A vaccination drive was held for the citizens above 18 years, in Karnangeri village, in K Nidugane Gram Panchayat limits.

Gram Panchayat member Johnson Pinto inaugurated the camp on the premises of Monakalmooru School.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Covid-19 pandemic is under control in the village because of the united efforts of the people.

However, it is necessary to get vaccinated, he said.

Gram Panchayat members Anitha, Pushpalatha, Prameela, health department personnel Gayana, Geetha K C, Devaki M V, Asha worker Anitha Rai, Monakalmooru School headteacher Saroja, health officers Gopinath, Chethan, Gram Panchayat president Kokkalera Ayyappa and PDO Selvi Vijay Kumar were present.

Around 165 people from Karnangeri village received the vaccine.