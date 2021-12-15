Vaccination messages on bus tickets in Udupi

Vaccination messages on bus tickets in Udupi

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Dec 15 2021, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 22:53 ist
KSRTC bus tickets are creating awareness on vaccination and wearing masks in Udupi.

KSRTC buses in Udupi district are into awareness against Covid-19 by mentioning the need for two doses of vaccines and the importance of wearing masks, on the tickets.

The district administration has joined hands with various other departments including KSRTC in creating awareness on getting inoculated. 

Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao lauded the initiative and said it is a new idea. He called other government departments to involve themselves in the awareness drive.

He said the bills and receipts in malls, shops, outlets and theatres should carry similar messages.

He said that the district administration wants to reach 100% in inoculating the targeted beneficiaries. All those who are showing hesitancy towards vaccines should be convinced. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vaccination messages
KSRTC buses
Udupi
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

ASI begins Keeladi archaeological excavation report

ASI begins Keeladi archaeological excavation report

Kolkata Durga puja bags UNESCO heritage tag

Kolkata Durga puja bags UNESCO heritage tag

BMTC slashes AC bus fares, pass prices in Bengaluru

BMTC slashes AC bus fares, pass prices in Bengaluru

Toolbar to Play Movies: 24 things Google killed in 2021

Toolbar to Play Movies: 24 things Google killed in 2021

Adored, endangered: Complex world of the Japanese eel

Adored, endangered: Complex world of the Japanese eel

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

 