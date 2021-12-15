Vaccination messages on bus tickets in Udupi

KSRTC buses in Udupi district are into awareness against Covid-19 by mentioning the need for two doses of vaccines and the importance of wearing masks, on the tickets.

The district administration has joined hands with various other departments including KSRTC in creating awareness on getting inoculated.

Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao lauded the initiative and said it is a new idea. He called other government departments to involve themselves in the awareness drive.

He said the bills and receipts in malls, shops, outlets and theatres should carry similar messages.

He said that the district administration wants to reach 100% in inoculating the targeted beneficiaries. All those who are showing hesitancy towards vaccines should be convinced.