'Vachana literature encourages people to live in harmony'

Vachana literature is the repository of knowledge in the Kannada literary world, said Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishad president Go Ru Channabasappa.

He was delivering his inaugural address of the valedictory programme of Vachana singing organised by Zilla Lekhaka Mattu Kalavidara Balaga on a virtual platform.

Go Ru Channabasappa said, "Vachana has a heritage of its own and a civilization associated with it. Vachana literature is a beacon of light of cultural values. The summary of vachana literature is to encourage people to live in harmony and peace and make lives more meaningful.

In his valedictory address, Kodagu district Kannada Sahitya Parishat former president T P Ramesh said that 'Anubhava Mantapa' was the greatest social revolution in the 12th century.

The sharana poets expressed the values of the republic in simple words. Anubhava Mantapa can be termed as the first parliament of India, he added.

Zilla Lekhaka Mattu Kalavidara Balaga president M P Keshava Kamath said that the vachana compositions are evergreen and all-time relevant.

It is sad that the inequalities which existed in the 12th century exist today as well, he added.

Arameri Kalancheri Mutt pontiff Shantamallikarjuna Swami, Kirikodli Mutt pontiff Sadashiva Swami, Balaga director B A Shamshuddin were present, among others.