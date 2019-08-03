Vaddarse award for two

Manjushree G Naik, DH News Service, Udupi,
Brahmavar Taluk Journalists’ Association will present Vaddarse Award to well-known Human Rights activist Dr Ravindranath Shanbhag and  Karnataka Malla newspaper Editor Chandrashekar Paletthadi at a programme to be held at Bantara Bhavana in Brahmavar on August 4.

Association president Chittur Prabhakar Acharya said the ceremony will include an interactive session on journalism. Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat will inaugurate the programme. Congress leader B L Shankar and journalist Ajith Hanumakkanavar will interact with the audience on today’s journalism. It will be followed by cultural programmes.

