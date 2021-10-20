Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti

'Valmiki had tried to eradicate darkness, ignorance from society'

  Oct 20 2021
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 22:22 ist
Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra lights a lamp to mark the inauguration of Valmiki Jayanti in Madikeri.

Maharshi Valmiki has the credit of introducing Indian culture and tradition, said Konanoor B M Shetty First Grade College assistant professor A N Ravi. 

He was speaking during Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti celebrations organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat and the tribal welfare department in Madikeri. 

Valmiki's Ramayana is relevant all the time. Ramayana can be seen as a religious work and also as an epic. Valmiki was a philosopher, a great psychologist and also had the quality of a psychiatrist. Aspects related to humanity and truth can be seen in Ramayana written by Valmiki, he said. 

Through Ramayana, Valmiki has contributed to society and tried to eradicate darkness and ignorance from the society, said Ravi. 

The condition of tribals is still pitiable in the district. The fruits of education are yet to reach them. There is a need to give a platform for the young talents from the tribal communities to showcase their talent, he added.

Zilla Valmiki Kshemabhivridhi Sangha secretary Ashok said that members of SC/ST communities are still backward.

Steps should be taken to ensure that all the welfare schemes reach them. 

A student, Sheesha, spoke on Valmiki. Girijana Ashrama School teachers and warden were felicitated on the occasion.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of drawing, quiz and essay competitions. 

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, Tahsildar Mahesh, CMC Commissioner S V Ramdas and others were present. 

