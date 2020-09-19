Valmiki members demand 7.5% reservation

Dakshina Kannada Valmiki Nayaka Vividdodesha Seva Sangha has demanded 7.5% reservation in jobs for the community members.

Briefing reporters, Sangha President Kumar V H said that there are 53 castes among Scheduled Tribes. Nagmohan Das Commission too has recommended 7.5% reservation for the Valmiki community members.

He said if the government fails to give 7.5% reservation, they will decide the future course of action.

There are more than 15,000 Valmiki community members residing in Dakshina Kannada. However, they are devoid of facilities from the government, he lamented.

It is a matter of pride that Ram Mandir is being constructed at Ayodhya. Along with Ram Mandir, there is a need to construct a temple for Brahmasri Valmiki Guruji at the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya, he added.