Valuation of answer scripts completed in Kodagu

The valuation of answer scripts of degree examinations was completed in Kodagu on Friday.

The valuation of answer scripts of final year BA had commenced at Madikeri FMKMC College on November 2.

Mangalore University VC Prof P S Yadapadithaya had visited the examination centre and said that valuation will be held in Kodagu district in the future as well.

College principal Dr Jagath Thimmaiah said that with Mangalore University allowing valuation of answer scripts in Kodagu, lecturers received an opportunity for valuation.