Vanaja Rangamane Prashasti will be conferred on Yakshagana senior Arthadhari Moodambailu Gopalakrishna Shastri.

The award is instituted by Rangamane Samskrithika Kala Kendra and is given in the name of Vanajakshi Jayarama.

The award will be given away at Kannadikatte in Belthangady on August 28, said Rangamane President Jeevanram Sullia.

Moodambailu Shastri is a multi-faceted personality. He is an orator and thinker.