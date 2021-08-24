Vanamahotsava celebrated by Pommakkada Koota

Members of Cauvery Kodava Pommakkada Koota of South Kodagu celebrated Vanamahotsava on Tuesday.

After cleaning the Field Marshal Cariappa and General Thimayya statues in Cauvery College playground in Gonikoppa, the members paid floral tributes and planted medicinal plants on the premises of the High School in Gonikoppa.

Cauvery Kodava Pommakkada Koota president Kottangada Viju Devaiah asked the members to make honest efforts in protecting the saplings which have been planted.

“All of us have a responsibility to preserving nature. We can contribute by planting saplings and encourage children to do the same,” he said.