Vandana shines in Bharathanatyam Vidwath Anthima exam

Vandana Rani is one of the toppers in the ‘Bharathanatyam Vidwath Anthima’ examinations conducted by the Karnataka State Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) in the Dakshina Kannada region.

Vandana is a disciple of Bharathanjali in Mangaluru. Her unending passion and devotion for over fourteen years in her journey of Bharathanatyam had made it possible to emerge successful in the examinations.

She is the daughter of Kedige Vasanth Rao and Roopa Rani Vasanth. She is a disciple of Guru Prathima Shridhar and Guru Shridhar Holla of Bharathanjali.

She appeared for the Vidwat Anthima examinations in 2021 and secured 87%(distinction). She is one of the principal dancers at Bharathanjali and had performed with her gurus at prestigious festivals like the Natyanjali Festival at Chidambaram, Mysore Dasara, Hampi Utsava, Alvas’ Nudisiri, among others.

Having completed her senior grade in Carnatic music, she had undergone training for a decade under Guru Satyavathi Mudambadittaya, Mangaluru, Guru Madhur Balasubramanya, Udupi and had many notable renditions to her credit.

She completed her graduation in pure sciences from St Aloysius College and is presently pursuing her post-graduation studies in Bharathanatyam from Annamalai University, Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu.