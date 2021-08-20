Varamahalakshmi festival celebrated in Kodagu

Varamahalakshmi festival was celebrated by women in Kodagu on Friday. Special prayers were offered to ward off the Covid-19 pandemic on the occasion.

The festival is observed on the Friday before the full moon day of the auspicious Shravana month, according to the Hindu calendar.

Women observed fast, wore new clothes and decorated the puja room and the idol of Goddess Lakshmi.

In many houses, ‘Kalasha’ was consecrated in the early morning and the silver face of Goddess Lakshmi was placed on the Kalasha to symbolise the goddess.

The idol was decorated with a silk saree, gold ornaments and lotus flowers. Fruits and sweets were offered. Sacred chants were recited.

Turmeric and vermilion were exchanged by women.

The festival was also observed at various temples in the district. A special puja was offered to Sri Laxmi, the goddess of wealth.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a brisk sale of flowers, fruits and other items.