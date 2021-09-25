Various organisations support call for Bharat Bandh

The All India bandh call given by the Samyukta Kissan Morcha on September 27 has received support from various organisations.

Bhoomi Mathu Vasathi Hakku Horata Samithi district president Amin Mohisin said that farmers have been protesting against contentious farm laws in Delhi for the last one year. However, the government has failed to heed the demands of the farmers.

The government is acting like a puppet in the hands of corporate companies, he alleged.

Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Yojane district president Tennira Maina said that the Congress too has extended its support to the farmers' protest.

JD(S) minority wing president Isak Khan said that the JDS has also supported the bandh call.

SDPI district president Mansoor Ali said that the promise of 'Acche Din' has not materialised so far.

The government has failed to take up any pro-people programmes. The rise in prices of essential commodities has affected the common man, he added.