Various organisations support flood victims’ dharna

Extending their support to the protesters, leaders from various organisations took part in the third day of the indefinite dharna being staged by the flood victims in front of Siddapura Gram Panchayat office, demanding permanent rehabilitation.

CPI(M), district committee general secretary I R Durgaprasad said that the state government’s dilly-dallying attitude in providing permanent rehabilitation to the flood victims have landed the homeless people in trouble. Even though hundreds of acre of government land has encroached in the district, the district administration has turned a blind eye, he said and urged the government to provide houses to the people who have lost their houses during

floods.

Pragatipara Janandolana Vedike district Convener V P Shashidhar alleged that efforts are being carried out to break the spirit of the protesters. The elected representatives who are supposed to provide justice to the protesters have turned a blind

eye.

Statement condemned

Bhoomi Mattu Vasati Hakku Vanchitara Horata Samiti district Convener Nirvanappa took part in the dharna and sang revolutionary songs. Speaking on the occasion, he said that to avail his share of land is the right of every citizen and the people will claim their right, through fights. Nirvanappa meanwhile condemned that the recent statement by Assistant Commissioner Javaregowda, about the protests in worth condemnation. The officer had allegedly stated that the dharna is a part of “election gimmick.”

Santrastara Niveshana Horata Samiti member Yamuna, too, condemned the alleged statement of the Assistant Commissioner and asked whether the statement by the official was part of any political move to suppress the

fight. “The protest is being held by the flood victims. There is no need for the protesters to carry out election gimmick. If their demands are not fulfilled, they will boycott election, she added.

CITU district President Mahadev and District Congress Committee President K K Manjunath took part in the protest among

others.