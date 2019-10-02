Varsity holds ‘Amala Bharata Abhiyana' held

Mangalore University in association with Mata Amritanandamayi Mutt organised ‘Amala Bharata Abhiyana- Swacchata Janajagarana Mahayajna’ at Mangalore University campus and its surrounding villages to mark the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday.

As a part of the drive, volunteers cleared waste from the road leading to the university and also from the university campus premises.

The programme was organised jointly with the help of MRPL, Konaje Gram panchayat, KSRP 7th battalion, Konaje Police Station, and other local organisations.

During the campaign, the volunteers created awareness on the need to increase green cover, segregate garbage at source and dispose it scientifically, and not to litter on the roads.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya addressing the gathering said, “Clean environment will help in building a healthy society. Programmes like Swacchata Abhiyan will help in changing the mindset thereby, bringing in reforms in the society.”

Mata Amritanandamayi Mutt Brahmacharini Mangalamritha Chaitanya inaugurated the programme.

MLA U T Khader said that the cleanliness drive programme should be an inspiration to the entire village. “We have to be aware of cleanliness for a country to develop. It is not possible to bring in cleanliness through law. Let us all strive to build a clean society by cleansing our minds.”

Engineering college student Swasthik Padma said, “We have to work like environment police for maintaining our surroundings clean. The problem is not with the plastic but with the people who fail to discard it scientifically. There is a need to create awareness on recycling of plastic.”