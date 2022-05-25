Vasudha wins medals in Nat'l Master Athletes Games

St Agnes College Physical Education (PE) Director Vasudha S has bagged gold medals in Hammer Throw and Shot Put and a silver medal in discus throw event at the IV National Master Athletes Games held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Vasudha qualified to participate in the meet after winning a gold medal in the Karnataka State Masters Games held in Udupi in March 2022. Principal Sr Dr M Venissa felicitated her.

Addressing the gathering, Vasudha said, "I urge all students to believe in themselves. I was able to bag the medals because of the support I received and also the effort I put in."

She emphasised that there is no age bar when it comes to achieving in the field of sports.

Vasudha has been working at St Agnes College for the past 11 years. During this period, she has trained several students who have gone on to represent the state and the country.