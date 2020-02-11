VC for measures to protect university campus

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P S Yadapadithaya said necessary measures will be taken to prevent further encroachments of the land belonging to the university at Konaje.

Taking part in the ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the District Working Journalists’ Association at Patrika Bhavan on Tuesday, Prof P S Yadapadithaya said about seven acres out of the sprawling 333 acres of land belonging to the university have encroached.

He felt for a need to clear the encroachments and claim the land belonging to the university. “Talks will be held amicably with the encroachers on the assurance of providing them with alternative sites. The rest of the land of the university will be protected with fences and compound walls”, he said.

The VC said that CISF assistance will soon be sought for deploying security personnel on the campus. Biometric and CCTV surveillance will be geared up. Public transport vehicles, except bicycles and electric buggies, meant for the use of the university staff and students, no other public transport would be allowed on the campus, he added.

Stating that several programmes, such as outdoor learning centre on Vishwabharati model, SC/ST hostel for men and women, Pareeksha Bhavan, Ambedkar Bhavan, synthetic track, swimming pool, VIP guest house, food court offering subsidised food, shopping complex, round the clock ambulance service, Braille centre in library, are in the pipeline, the VC said, “The campus will be made tech-savvy with smart cards and biometric attendance system for students and teaching staff.”

“There are plans to provide drinking water to the villages closer to the university which face acute shortage of water in summer. Public toilet, public gym and drinking water facilities are planned to be implemented at Konaje with the help of CSR funding of various organisations”, he said.

Prof Yadapadithaya said the university has plans to introduce maintenance budget and to conduct a structural audit, fuel audit, fire audit, academic and administrative audits to enhance accountability and credibility of the university. “GPS will be installed in all university vehicles,” he said.

Non-teaching staff in the administration, who are working for more than three years in the same department, will be transferred to another department, based on their performances, he said and added that 85 teaching posts and 275 non-teaching posts which are currently vacant, will be filled after April 2020.

Working Journalists’ Association President Srinivas Indaje was present.