Vedike ends its hunger stir against CAA, NRC

The hunger stir observed by the leaders of Kodagu Zilla Pragatipara Janandolana Vedike, against the CAA and NRC from the past five days at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri, concluded on Thursday.

The leaders broke their strike by consuming tender coconut water.

The hunger stir which commenced on January 26, was supported by leaders of various organisations.

Speaking during the concluding programme, former Minister M C Nanaiah alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have been intimidating people who criticise them. The opportunistic politics by Modi will not last long. People are going to give a befitting lesson to Modi and Shah in the next elections, he said and asked why the Prime Minister is not speaking to the opposition to solve controversies on NRC.

“People should pledge to make the government free from BJP and RSS ideologies,” he added.

Pragatipara Janandolana Vedike Convener V P Shashidhar said that the Central government has been tampering with the basic principles of the Constitution of India. But, the people will not let this happen. Now, Kodagu is also against CAA and NRC.

Senior Advocate K P Balasubrahmanya alleged that the Central Government is keeping the minority in the dark and has been following divide and rule policy. As many as 143 applications have been submitted to the Supreme Court of India, against the CAA, he meanwhile said.

Congress leader Neravanda Umesh alleged that some forces have been carrying out false propaganda against him after he delivered a speech in Napoklu. He wanted to know why the Central government is silent on the problems of the nation such as unemployment, malnutrition and lack of basic facilities.

Vedike Convener E Ra Durgaprasad, leaders Roy David, K T Bashir, Bharat, Mittu Chengappa, Munir, Tennira Maina, CMC former President Kaveramma Somanna, ZP member K P Chandrakala and JD(S) district President K M B Ganesh were present.

‘Modi will go to jail’

SDPI State President Iliyas Muhammed Tumbe said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has uttered several lies, will go to jail if another government comes to power. “PM Narendra Modi has not given divorce to his wife and has given various versions on his marital status at different points of time, which amounts to false information,” he said.