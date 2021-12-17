Veerarani Abbakka festival on December 21

Ullala Veerarani Abbakka Festival Committee in association with Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy and Ullal Municipality will organise the silver jubilee year of Veerarani Abbakka festival at Mahatma Gandhi Rangamandira in Ullal Municipality on December 21.

The procession of Tulunadu folk will begin from Thokottu Veera Maruthi Vyayama School at 9.30 am and end at Mahatma Gandhi Rangamandira in Ullal. The procession will be inaugurated by Ullal Municipality President Chitrakala Chandrakant. The procession will witness a variety of performances like Yakshagana, Gombe Balaga, Keelu Kudure, Chande Vadya Taase Ninaada and other art forms.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar will hoist the flag at 10.30 am. Karnataka Jain Women’s Union former president Kesari Raajaratna will inaugurate the Utsav. Senior folk artist Sindhu Gujaran Moilottu will inaugurate the cultural programmes. Mangaluru MLA U T Khadar will preside over the programme. Minister of Social Welfare Department and Backward Classes Kota Srinivas Poojary will felicitate Padma Shri Awardee Harekala Hajabba.

Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishad president M P Shrinath and film actor Aravind Bolar will be the special guests.

A cultural programme ‘Telike Banji Nilike’ a comedy show from Mimicry and Movie Theatre Artist Sharan Kaikamba, ‘Byari Cultural Programme’ from Ullal Byari Friends group, a cultural programme from local residents, ‘Yaksha Hasya Vaibhava’ from Kadaba Deenesh Rai and team, ‘Konkani Dance variety’ from Kalaaradhane Mangaluru Team, ‘Nrithya Kuncha Vaibhava’ from Mangaluru Ratna Kalalaya ‘Veerarani Abbakka Nritya Roopaka’ from Kalaradhana Koota will be staged on the occasion.

A seminar will be held on the topic ‘Bharatha Swaatantryada Amoortha Varshoda Porthu Raani Abbakkana Porambaatada Nempu’ by Mangaluru University Registrar Kishore Kumar. A multilingual poetry meet will be presided by Kushalakshi V Kulal Kanvateertha.

Minister of Department of Energy and Kannada and Cultural Affairs V Sunil Kumar will present awards and Minister S Angara will also be present. Academy president Dayanand G Kuttalsar will preside. At the end of the programme, writer Chandrakala Nandaavara and retired teacher K A Rohini from Ashoknagar will be presented with Veerarani Abbakka awards.