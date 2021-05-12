Vegetable vendors disappointed due to low turnout of customers

Even though the taluk administration of Ponnampet had identified three places for the sale of vegetables, the vegetable vendors had to return empty-handed as there were only a handful of customers.

In order to reduce the density of people, the administration had earmarked RMC premises, government primary school ground and Venkatappa Layout in Bypass Road, for the sale of vegetables.

The people were allowed to purchase vegetables on Wednesday morning from 6 am to 10 am.

Vendors from Gonikoppa purchased vegetables from Mysuru on Tuesday evening, hoping that people would come and purchase them at the identified locations on Wednesday morning.

However, the response by the people was dull, as only a handful of customers came on Wednesday. Some stalls did not make any business.

Some vendors said that they suffered losses as they did not earn even a single rupee out of the sale of vegetables.

If people were allowed to come in their vehicles, more people would have come, they said.

Shopkeeper Nisar said that he opened the stall at the primary school ground at 7 am. But, he ended up taking back all the vegetables at 9.30 am.

Mahadeva who came from Periyapattana for the sale of leafy vegetables said that he brought vegetables worth Rs 3,500 in his car.

But, he had to discard everything as they were unsold.

However, there were a lot of people in front of the fish stall on Bypass Road.

Buyers inconvenienced

People who had to purchase grocery items faced inconveniences as they were not allowed to take their vehicles near the shops.

People who purchased in bulk had to carry the items till their vehicles parked 1 km away from the shops. People said that at least senior citizen should be allowed to take their vehicles near the shops.

Barricades were placed at the curves connecting the main roads, to prevent the entry of vehicles. Therefore, the vehicular movement was less.