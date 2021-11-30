Vehicle owner sentenced to one-day imprisonment

A civil and JMFC court has sentenced the owner of a vehicle to one-day imprisonment, along with slapping a fine of Rs 25,000, for allowing a minor to ride the vehicle.

V J Antony from Nanjarayapattana had allowed his minor daughter to ride his two-wheeler.

While the girl was riding the two-wheeler, an accident had occurred on a state highway near Dubare on January 6. Hence, a case was registered against the owner of the vehicle.