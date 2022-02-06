Velbiom Probiotics inks MoU with MAHE

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), to boost research, has signed a first of its kind memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru-based Velbiom Probiotics Private Limited, to engage in a collaborative research initiative in the field of human microbiome science.

MAHE Vice Chancellor Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh expressing happiness over the signing of MoU said, “MAHE is focusing on academia-industry engagement and this partnership should lead to new probiotics products and improve the quality of life of consumers. Kasturba Medical College will engage with Velbiom initially and the engagement may involve other institutions of MAHE in the future.”

Velbiom Probiotics Private Limited is a Bio-Therapeutic solution start-up that is engaged in the study of the Human Microbiome and more specifically in the role of Probiotics and Prebiotics in the clinical management of health and disease.

“Velbiom works with a science first approach and thus undertakes extensive research and clinical validation of their product offering. A few of the company’s products had undergone clinical trials with successful outcomes. Velbiom is the only focussed Prebiotics/Probiotics products company in the Indian market with an offering of around 10 products for specific disease conditions,” said Velbiom Probiotics chairman Sundara Rajan.

Sundara Rajan said Metagenomic Analyses of Microbial communities in humans will enable us to develop targeted solutions that work on root cause resolution for difficult to treat disease conditions such as IBD, Colo-rectal Cancer, Urticaria, Psoriasis, Neonatal distress, Autism, among others.

“We will be working closely with scientists and clinicians in KMC Manipal in this research endeavour,” Velbiom Probiotics Director (Scientific Affairs) Prof S Vijayaraghavan said.

Velbiom Probiotics CEO Saikat Ray, MAHE Registrar Dr Narayana Sabhahit, among others, were present.