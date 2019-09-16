Verify details on electoral rolls, says DC

Election Commission has initiated a 45-day Electors Verification Programme (EVP) until October 15 and during this period, voters can verify and authenticate their existing details on the electoral rolls and get their names included, deleted or corrected.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh told reporters on Monday that people can verify details through mobile application ‘Voter Helpline,’ or web portal National Voters’ Service or by visiting Common Service Centres (CSCs) in their vicinity and by submitting hard copies of filled-in forms to the Electoral Registration Officer through their booth-level officers (BLOs).

Helpline ‘1950’

Voters can also dial 1950 helpline to get assistance. People can visit Bapuji Kendras located in gram panchayat offices and Atal Janashree Kendras of the Revenue Department to verify their details and incorporate the corrections in the electoral list.

People can verify their name, date of birth, photo, address and other details. If every detail is correct, they can mark it as verified. If corrections are required, then they have to submit Form 8 along with a copy of identity documents approved by the Election Commission. The identity document can be Indian passport, driving license, government/semi-government officials identity card, bank passbook, ration card and others approved by EC.

Deputy Commissioner said the Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) will take up a house-to-house survey till September 30 for the verification process. They will also verify the information/details collected from people.

“The EVP will facilitate cleansing of electoral rolls. It will help in identification of the dead, repetition of names and permanently shifted residents,” she said.

The Deputy Commissioner said after the verification process, the Election Commission will publish the draft electoral rolls on October 15 and launch the special enrollment drive on November 2, 3, 9 and 10.

Any objections to the draft electoral list will be disposed on December 15. The final electoral list will be published between January 1 to 15.

Sindhu Rupesh has appealed voters to make use of the opportunity and get their names added, deleted or corrected. At present, DK has 17,24,458 voters.

To a query, the deputy commissioner clarified that suomotu deletion of names in the voters' list is not possible.

The process will include standardisation of addresses, and update of age group-wise projected population details. The process also helps to tag the family members with the head of the family, said Additional Deputy Commissioner M J Roopa.