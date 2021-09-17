VHP, Bajrang Dal protest against temple demolition

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Sep 17 2021, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 01:45 ist
VHP and Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest in Virajpet against the demolition of temples.

Demanding the suspension of officials who were responsible for the demolition of Hindu temples by allegedly misinterpreting the court orders, activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal staged a protest in Virajpet on Friday.

Gathering in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha, Bajrang Dal Dakshina Prantha co-convener Muralikrishna said that the demolition of the ancient temples has hurt the sentiments of people.

The temple which was demolished in Nanjangud should be rebuilt. Or else, the temple will be constructed by the Hindu community, he said.

Bajrang Dal taluk unit president Sannuvanda Ganesh Medappa condemned the demolition of temples and said that the state government which has insulted the Sanatana Dharma is now silent.

BJP city unit president T P Krishna, Durgavahini leader Ambika Uttappa and others also spoke at the protest.

Bajrang Dal Madikeri unit president Suresh Muttappa, taluk convener Vivek Rai and district Samparka Pramukh Prince Ganapathy were present.

