VHP demands action against cattle thieves

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal (BD) urged police to initiate action against cattle thieves and protect the cattle.

VHP Gauraksha leader Dinesh Pai alleged that dairy farmers are in distress. Many cattle were stolen in Bolpugudde and Pacchanadi area in Mangaluru.

Those families who rear cattle should be given protection, he urged.

“Many families depend on dairy farming for their livelihood. Increasing instances of cattle theft have caused a huge financial loss. Miscreants have been stealing cows when they were left for grazing,” Pai said and urged Mangaluru police to take necessary action.

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell alleged that the district administration had failed to check illegal slaughterhouses and theft of cattle in the coastal belt.

He urged District In-charge Minister Sunil Kumar to initiate strict action against cattle thieves and provide compensation to families whose cattle were stolen by cattle lifters.

'Name road after Rani Abbakka'

VHP and BD have urged the government to rename the road from Thokkottu to Ullal after Veera Rani Abbakka. They also sought a welcome arch to be constructed at the entrance of the road leading to Ullal near the flyover in Thokkottu.

BD district co-convener Guruprasad Ullal said that a memorandum was submitted to Ullal City Municipal Council (CMC) to name the road after Veera Rani Abbakka and to construct a welcome arch.

On mounting a banner to prevent people from different faiths from conducting business during the festival at Ullalabailu Daivasthana in Ullal, he said, “We have installed banners that those who insult Hindu gods should not conduct business there."

He also urged the government to approve a proposal sent by the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to rename Lady Hill Circle in the city after Sri Narayana Guru.