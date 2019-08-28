VHP demands action against Divine Call Centre

Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP) divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell has urged the government to close down the Divine Call Centre in Karnad near Mulki.

The Centre has allegedly been engaged in the forcible conversion of Hindus.

Pumpwell quoted the converted youth Pradeep Kotian’s remarks against Hindu gods and practices, which went viral in social media platforms recently. He said the incident had forced VHP activists to study the activities taking place at the prayer centre.

He said that their investigations had revealed the illegal and forcible religious conversion through enticement and mental harassment.

Pradeep Kotian had been an auto rickshaw driver in Bolje village, Udyavara, and a Hindu. His parents began observing changes in his behaviour three months ago, but they never went to the extent of suspecting that their son was undergoing religious conversion.

On August 14, Kotian’s neighbour, Irene, hired the auto rickshaw and took him to the Divine Call Centre in Mulki. Kotian was made to meet Abraham, a priest at the Centre. Then he was forced to talk against Hindu gods and in favour of Christianity, that was videographed.

A case is registered at Mulki police station under Sections 295 A and 342 of IPC and they should be arrested at the earliest, demanded Pumpwell.

He also urged the state government to conduct an inquiry on other prayer centres that are involved in the forceful conversion of Hindus across the state. He demanded that Mangaluru Bishop leaders intervene and help the government stop such activities.