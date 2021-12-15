VHP flays PFI; MLA, minister seek action against culprits 

Flaying PFI for the untoward incident and violence in Uppinangady, VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell urged the government to act against those who attacked the police personnel.

The PFI should be banned and the process should be initiated in the ongoing session at Belagavi, he said.

Condemning the violence, Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor, in a tweet, said that Dakshina Kannada district is witnessing a series of incidents affecting the law and order situation. Referring to the Uppinangady incident, he has urged the home minister to direct the police to take strict action against culprits.

In the meantime, Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Water Transport S Angara has directed the police to act tough against those who disturb the peace.

In a press release, he said the assault on the police on duty cannot be tolerated. The police are capable of suppressing the miscreants’ act, he said.