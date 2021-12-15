VHP flays PFI; MLA, minister seek action against culprits 

Flaying PFI for the untoward incident and violence in Uppinangady, VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell urged the government to act against those who attacked the police personnel.
The PFI should be banned and the process should be initiated in the ongoing session at Belagavi, he said.
Condemning the violence, Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor, in a tweet, said that Dakshina Kannada district is witnessing a series of incidents affecting the law and order situation. Referring to the Uppinangady incident, he has urged the home minister to direct the police to take strict action against culprits.
In the meantime, Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Water Transport S Angara has directed the police to act tough against those who disturb the peace.
In a press release, he said the assault on the police on duty cannot be tolerated. The police are capable of suppressing the miscreants’ act, he said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'North Korea kills people for watching K-pop'
Transwoman Saisha Shinde behind Harnaaz Sandhu's gown
ASI begins Keeladi archaeological excavation report
Kolkata Durga puja bags UNESCO heritage tag
BMTC slashes AC bus fares, pass prices in Bengaluru
Toolbar to Play Movies: 24 things Google killed in 2021
Adored, endangered: Complex world of the Japanese eel
Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list
Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka