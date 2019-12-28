VHP raises concern over rise in atrocities on women

The Central Board of Trustees of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have raised concern over the increase in atrocities against women and favoured the need for a comprehensive and all-inclusive campaign with the cooperation of administrative machinery and academic fraternity towards ensuring the safety and security of the women.

During the VHP Baithak, organised at Sangha Niketan on Saturday, VHP leaders decided to take steps on inculcating 'Sanskars' and family values by expanding the work of "Pariwar Prabodhan."

Durga Vahini will expand its self-defence training camps for young women. Bajrang Dal, through its various programmes, will encourage youth to develop respect towards women, sources said.

During the meet, the VHP vowed to build a cultured, strong and independent Bharat. The VHP appealed to the parents on sensitising their children about moral values. It is the responsibility of parents, as the first teachers, to inculcate a healthy attitude in their children about male-female equations. The school curriculum also should inculcate appropriate 'Sanskars' (training in character formation) in the students.

With the help of moral education, children will develop a sense of respect for women from the very beginning.

"Value-based education system is need of the hour," VHP leaders stressed at the Baithak. To check obscenity in cinema, advertisement and entertainment, censor board should become more sensitive and given more teeth, the Bhaitak felt.

Welcoming the ban on porn sites, VHP urged the government to take stringent measures on imposing a complete ban. There is a need to make the present laws stricter so that sex-related crimes should be punished without further delay.

The government and educational institutions should make efforts on imparting self-defence training to young women, the leaders said.

The VHP has appealed to government to invite suggestions from leading religio-spiritual and socio-cultural personalities across the country on preventing heinous crimes against women.

The VHP demanded an end to the discrimination on the basis of minority-majority.

"Article 29 and 30 of the Constitution should be amended to include all religious and linguistic sections of India in its ambit,'' the leaders had stressed at the Baithak.