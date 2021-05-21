VHP raises doubts over Covid death figures provided by dist admin

Vishwa Hindu Parishad stated it is suspicious over the Covid-19 death figures provided by the district administration.

The Hindu outfit stated that as per the district administration, 168 people have succumbed to Covid-19 between May 1 and 21 in the district. But, the number of Covid-19 patients cremated in the crematorium and the figures provided by the administration, is a total mismatch.

There are apprehensions in this regard. The district administration is hiding the real number of people dying due to Covid-19 infection, the VHP alleged.

It further stated that according to the district administration, two persons died of Covid-19 on May 11 and one person succumbed to the pandemic on May 12. But, on May 11 alone, VHP and Bajrang Dal workers had carried out the last rites of 12 people. Eight of them were performed in Madikeri and four outside Madikeri.

Whenever a lesser number of deceased are projected in the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the district administration, more bodies arrive at the crematorium for the last rites on the same day, they alleged.

Also, there is an opinion that the people who die in home isolation and are cremated in their farms are not considered as Covid-19 deaths by the district administration, the Hindu outfit said and expressed a suspicion that more than 220 people have died of Covid-19 in the last 21 days.