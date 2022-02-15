VHP seeks NIA probe into hijab row

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Feb 15 2022, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 23:35 ist

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded an NIA probe into the hijab controversy.

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell said, “Hijab is not an issue. It is a conspiracy of those with a jihadi mentality. It is an attempt to project separatism in schools, colleges using Muslim students. PFI and SDPI are part of the conspiracy.” 

“Students wearing headscarves in spite of the High Court’s interim order that prevents them from wearing any hijab or saffron stoles, exposed the jihadi mentality of the students,” he added.

There is a need to launch an NIA probe into the six girl students of Government PU College in Udupi and those who have been supporting them, he said.

A memorandum was later submitted to the deputy commissioner and the chief minister.

