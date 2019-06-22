Video of police thrashing youth goes viral

A video clip of police personnel thrashing two youth in a police station at Palibetta in Virajpet taluk has gone viral on social media.

A youth from Malappuram, Kerala, had befriended a girl student from Palibetta, through a social networking site. Along with his friend, he had come down to Palibetta on June 18, to celebrate the birthday of the girl.

On the said date, he had come to the premises of the college in which the girl student was studying and had allegedly behaved in an inappropriate manner.

The principal of the college informed the police of the incident. Enraged by the behaviour of the youth, the villagers had thrashed the youth.

The police who came to the spot took the two young men into custody. Eventually, the police personnel dealt with both of them at the police station at Palibetta. After issuing a warning, the police had let them go.

Villagers and students of the college had recorded the incident in their mobile phones.