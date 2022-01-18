Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji ascends Paryaya Peeta

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jan 18 2022, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 09:47 ist
Sri Vidyasagara Teeertha Swamiji of Krishnapura Mutt ascended Paryaya Peeta or Sarvajna Peeta at Udupi Krishna Mutt-Temple early Tuesday morning. Credit: DH Photo

Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji of Krishnapura Mutt ascended the Paryaya Peeta at Sri Krishna Mutt-Temple early Tuesday morning.

The present Paryaya (2022-24) is the 251th Paryaya since the biennial Paryaya system began in 1522.

Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji’s ascension gives him the rights to worship Lord Krishna and manage the affairs of the Krishna Mutt and Temple for the next two years.

The seer had a holy dip at Dandateertha in Kaup as per the tradition at 2.15 am. He entered Jodukatte in Udupi at 2.30 pm. After offering puja rituals to Pattada Devaru Dhwibhuja Kaleeyamardhana, the Paryaya procession commenced. The Ashta Mutt seers were taken out in a palanquin. People stood on either side of the road to get a glimpse of the procession comprising 'chande' and 'bhajan' teams. After entering the Car Street, the seer had darshan of Lord Krishna through Kanakana Kindi. Later, he offered prayers at Chandramoulishwara, Anantheshwara temple.

The outgoing Admaru mutt seer Eshapriya Theertha Swamiji handed over Akshaya Patre and silver spoon to the incoming seer Vidyasagara Teeertha Swamiji who later ascended the Sarvajna Peetha.

