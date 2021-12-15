Vijay Diwas commemoration ceremony in M'luru

The commemoration of Vijay Diwas will be held at the War Memorial, Kadri Hills, Mangaluru, at 8.45 am on December 16.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada District Ex-servicemen's Association president S M Airan said that the current year marks the 50th year of our victory and it will be observed as 'Swarnim Vijay Diwas', under the joint aegis of Dakshina Kannada District Ex-servicemen's Association, Lions Club International, Rotary Club, Nitte Education Trust and Shri Shasthavu Bhoothanatheshwara Temple Trust.

Wreaths and flowers will be placed at the war memorial to pay respects to intrepid soldiers who fought for the country and who laid down their lives in the line of duty, he said.

Speaking on the significance of the day, Col N Sharath Bhandary said that Pakistan launched 'Operation Search Light' on March 26, 1971, to suppress the freedom movement in East Pakistan. This resulted in the influx of Bangladeshi refugees to India, creating border tensions. As a diversionary tactic on India's Western borders, Pakistan carried out a preemptive attack on India, 'Operation Chenghiz Khan' on December 3, 1971. India launched 'Operation Vijay' in response. India captured 14,000 sq km of Pakistan territory, in addition to the liberation of East Pakistan.

Pakistani armed forces, police and civilians numbering about 93,000, under the Command of Pakistani Lt Gen AAK Niazi, surrendered to Lt Gen J S Arora of the Indian Army in Dhaka on December 16, 1971.

Capt Deepak Adyanthaya and Suryakanth were present at the press meet.