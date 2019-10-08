Vijayadashami observed at Aradavalli village

Vijayadashami was observed grandiosely at Aradavalli village in Ambale hobli of Chikkamagaluru taluk on Tuesday.

Anjaneya Swamy, Malleshwara Swamy, Marammadevi and Boothappa Swamy Utsava was held on the occasion.

On account of Vijayadashami, Anjaneya Swamy Ambu Mahotsava was observed.

The head of Patela community, A M Mahesh, hit an arrow at a bunch of bananas to mark the celebrations. Traditional puja rituals were observed on the occasion.

After offering puja to the village gods, puja was offered to a Banni tree.