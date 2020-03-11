Vijayanagara era stone inscription found in Kundapur

A stone inscription of Vijayanagar era was discovered at Baradakallu Bole in Kadali, near Mahalingeshwara temple of Iduru-Kunjadi village, in Kundapura taluk on Tuesday.

The inscription was found by Prof T Murugeshi, associate professor (Ancient History and Archaeology), at MSRS College in Shirva.

Murugeshi said the inscription, being studied, belongs to the Sangama dynasty of Vijayanagar empire and issued by Bukka I. It records the exploits of Bukka I in glowing terms.

During his tenure his Prime Minister Goparasa Odeya was said to be ruling Barakuru Rajya as a Governor.

It records the date in Saka year 1290, Kilaka Samvat, which corresponds to 1368 A.D. This date is supported by other records of Goparasa Odeya who was governing the Barakuru in between 1366 AD to 1373 AD. The epigraph, under study, records the capturing of Kolluru Fort.

Kolluru is a great centre of Shakta Cult and celebrated centre of Shakti worship in India. It was said that Hanneredu (twelve) Yakkala (tenents) baliyavaru, Nada Nalvaru,(four officials of Nadu) and Senabova (a Village Official) Tippa laid siege to the fort of Kolluru and a soldier named Kadada Mutta died in the battle fighting.

To support the cause of deceased a kind of Manya (grant) was given by Goparasa Odeya. At the end of the record the place of record Kadali is mentioned as Kaduvali. In local dialect it has become Kadali. The record however does not reveal anything about reasons behind the seizing of fort, results of seize and against whom it was fought.

Later in 1480 AD, Kolluru came under the control of Vijayanagar, says Murugeshi, while expressing his gratitude to Kadali Sridhara Udupa, Ramananda Madhyasta, Chandra Shetty of Hosur High School, Vandaballi Sudhakara Shetty, Kolluru Murulidhara Hegade and students for the help rendered in discovering the stone inscription.