Village accountant dismissed from govt service

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 23 2021, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 20:32 ist

The village accountant of Kundalli Circle in Shantalli hobli of Somwarpet taluk, S P Akhilesh, has been dismissed from the government service.

The additional deputy commissioner, in his order, stated that as the village accountant has remained unofficially absent for his duties, the action was taken as per section 6(1) of KCS Probationary Rules 1977.

