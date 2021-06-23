Village accountant dismissed from govt service

The village accountant of Kundalli Circle in Shantalli hobli of Somwarpet taluk, S P Akhilesh, has been dismissed from the government service.
The additional deputy commissioner, in his order, stated that as the village accountant has remained unofficially absent for his duties, the action was taken as per section 6(1) of KCS Probationary Rules 1977.
