Villagers at Charmadi Ghat walk 8 km to purchase groceries

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Kottigehara,
  • May 11 2021, 14:21 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 14:21 ist
Villager Suresh walking eight km from Kottigehara to Alekhan to purchase groceries. Credit: DH Photo

With the restriction on public transport facilities, villagers from Alekhan in Charmadi Ghat have to walk eight km to reach Kottigehara to purchase grocery and other essential commodities.

Without auto or service of other vehicles, the villagers are facing inconvenience. Suresh, a resident of Alekhan, said, "I walked eight km to reach a shop to purchase grocery. Now, I am returning -- again by walking."

 Residents of Alekhan have urged the authorities to arrange auto service to reach their village.

