Villagers at Charmadi Ghat walk 8 km to purchase groceries

With the restriction on public transport facilities, villagers from Alekhan in Charmadi Ghat have to walk eight km to reach Kottigehara to purchase grocery and other essential commodities.
Without auto or service of other vehicles, the villagers are facing inconvenience. Suresh, a resident of Alekhan, said, "I walked eight km to reach a shop to purchase grocery. Now, I am returning -- again by walking."
Residents of Alekhan have urged the authorities to arrange auto service to reach their village.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown
'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'
DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi
Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan
Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics
Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?
Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat
A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers