Villagers balance on hanging bridge to cross rivulet

The construction of a bridge across the Bhagya rivulet that flows in Bilinele village of Kadaba taluk is still a mirage.

Over 40 families reside at Puthilabailu in Bilinele. Lack of link with the mainland was a major cause of worry for the villagers during monsoon.

As a last resort, the residents have themselves constructed a temporary hanging bridge to cross the rivulet.

Barring three months of peak summer, the residents have to use this delicate bridge, which was built using dry areca trees, to come to the mainland.

When the water level recedes in March, the villagers use their vehicles to cross the rivulet to their houses. During the rainy season, when the rivulet is in full flow, they park their vehicles in a shed constructed near the water body and walk on the bridge to reach home.

Senior citizens, women and schoolchildren have to balance with additional care on the bridge.

Walking on the delicate and precariously placed hanging bridge is a tricky act. A slight slip will mean falling into the water below. The residents, therefore, hold on to their lives while crossing the bridge.

The residents of Puthilabailu, Argini and Amaibailu have to cross the rivulet to reach Kadaba and Subrahmanya. The residents had been demanding an all-weather bridge for the last 10 years.

Memoranda were repeatedly submitted to the MP, local MLA and other elected representatives over the last several years. The promises made by the representatives to the villagers have not been fulfilled so far, the residents complain.

As a desperate move, all the 40 families raised funds over the years to construct the temporary bridge and spent Rs 20,000 on it.