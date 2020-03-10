Villagers construct bund to overcome water crisis

Villagers joined together and have constructed a temporary bund across River Seetha at Handikallu in Hebri. It has thereby helped in increasing the groundwater in the region.

After constructing the bund, the water level in nearby wells has also increased and has helped in overcome the problem of water crisis.

A total of 30 people, including members of Chara Vivekananda Yuva Vedike and Chara Jomlu Abhivridhi Samithi and farmers, worked for three days to construct the bund across the river.

The construction of the bund has yielded good results in water conservation and has also sent a strong message in water conservation and watershed management.

The villagers have been constructing the bund for the last 12 years using sand-filled bags. The construction of the bund has ensured that water is available for the villagers till the end of summer. The water woes of around 60 acres of land have been sorted out in Handikallu, said villagers.

Mithun Shetty, a progressive farmer from Chara Handikallu, said, ‘’We have appealed to Udupi MLA through Admaru Mutt seer to construct a vented dam at Handikallu across River Seetha. If the vented dam is constructed, then we will get enough water for farmland.”