Villagers demand sufficient supply of vaccines

Villagers urged the authorities to supply enough quantity of vaccines to the vaccination centre in Suntikoppa.

Speaking during the Gram Sabha of Nakoor Shirangala Gram Panchayat, held at the Government Higher Primary School hall in Kanbail, villagers said that a limited supply of vaccines is inconveniencing the people.

Separate vaccination campaigns should be organised for the Nakooru Gram Panchayat, they demanded.

The villagers also said that the government has sanctioned sites in Heroor. However, the beneficiaries are yet to get houses.

Reacting to it, Gram Panchayat vice president B E Sathish said that a delegation from the Gram Panchayat will meet the Taluk Panchayat EO to impress upon him the need to include beneficiaries under various housing projects.

The villagers also demanded the repair of the Anganwadi centre in Emmegundi and the construction of stormwater drains by the side of the road in Heroor.

Gram Panchayat president B G Ramesh said that efforts will be made to ensure that all are vaccinated within the Gram Panchayat limits.

With the available funds from the government, the Gram Panchayat will strive to provide basic facilities, he added.