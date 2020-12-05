Villagers of Kooti warn of boycotting polls

Complaining that the umpteen number of problems have not been solved by the elected representatives or the officials despite requests, villagers of Kooti in Tholurushettalli Gram Panchayat have warned to boycott all upcoming elections.

The assurances by the leaders and government officials have turned out to be a hoax, they said.

Addressing reporters in Somwarpet on Saturday, Kooti Village Development Committee president D A Paramesh said that the villagers have been struggling for the want of basic amenities such as drinking water, road, electricity and bus transportation.

Efforts to address our grievances by the local authorities and administration have been in vain, he said.

He further said, “There are 180 families and 680 voters in the village. The fair price shop in the village has been relocated to a place which is four kilometres away from the village, which has caused a huge inconvenience to the people. The beneficiaries have to go to the fair price shop twice to collect the ration items.

Stating that there are 50 to 60 students in the village, he said that the students have to walk three to four kilometres to attend online classes as there are no network connections in the village.

Also, a private telecom operator had dug trenches in the village to instal optical fibre cable, damaging the existing BSNL cable. Even though the local MP, MLAs and officials are aware of the problem, no action has been initiated to solve the woes, he said.

Someshwara Yuvaka Sangha president H S Diwakar said that the road between Kalkandur and Kooti is very narrow.

“Hundreds of vehicles ply on the road, which is upgraded to a state highway. The pothole-ridden road has become a nightmare for pedestrians and vehicle users. There is no bus facility in the village,” he added.

He also warned that the villagers will boycott all upcoming elections if the problems in the village are not solved.

Villagers K U Umesh, C C Dayananda and C K Nagaraju were present.