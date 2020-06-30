Villagers pay tributes to martyred soldiers through shramadaan

Like-minded people of Shishila in Belthangady taluk offered condolences to the Indian soldiers, who were killed during the violent face-off with China in Ladakh, in a unique way by organising shramadaan.

The youth from the village filled potholes on the eight kilometre-long road connecting Arasinamakki and Shishila. The youth cleared weeds grown on the sides of the road. At a few locations, overgrown weeds had affected the visibility of the road and was causing a lot of inconveniences to the devotees visiting Shishila temple.

The villagers removed all the overgrown grass and weeds. The potholes were filled using laterite stones. In addition, plastic waste and bottles dumped beside the road too were cleared on the occasion.

Around 50 villagers had taken part in the initiative. The villagers began the work by paying tributes to the martyrs.