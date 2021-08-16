villagers seek housing facilities

The residents of Thatibaane paisari appealed to Minister for Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary to help them get housing facilities.

The houses are in dilapidated condition. Three houses were completely damaged in the massive landslide of 2018. Other houses are in dilapidated condition following rainfall, said villagers.

In spite of an appeal to the district administration, no measures have been taken to provide housing facilities, alleged the villagers.

"The tokens issued to us for allotting houses were also taken back," they added.

Responding to the villagers, the minister promised to bring the issue to the notice of the deputy commissioner.