Villagers unitedly develop temples

People of Hoddur village have come together to develop the historic temples which were in ruins.

Bhagavathi Temple in the village is being renovated at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore with the contribution of donors.

The people of the village have been carrying out voluntary services to rejuvenate the temple.

Another temple in the village, Srishastha Ishwara Temple, is also being renovated by the contributions of the people and was reconsecrated in February.

Hoddur Bhagawathi Temple is believed to have a history of 600 years. It is the place where Machendranatha Guru, Kanwa Muni and Sage Agasthya carried out the penance, the people say.

Ruins of the palace of ruler Mayuravarma are found in the place. There is also the ‘Guru peetha’ of Machendranatha.

There are 27 families in Hoddur village and one member from each family is a member of the renovation committee of Bhagawathi Temple.

The renovation works are in full swing. It has been decided to install the new idol of the goddess.

The Shastha Iswara Temple is believed to be the place where Lord Shiva slew the demons. The old temple was constructed centuries ago.

Villager Chowrira Uday said that Puttari and Kolata are being held in ‘Chorange Mand’. There are abodes of Ganapathy, Bete Ayyappa and Chamundi daivas.

Temple Managing Committee secretary Koodanda Saba Subramani said that the temple which was in shambles was revived with the help of the donors, at a cost of Rs 1.80 crore.