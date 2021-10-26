Villagers urge authorities to repair Parane-Napoklu Road

Villagers have urged the authorities to repair the road leading to Parane from Napoklu.
There is no road from Bethu to Bavali village as the surface of the road has been chipped off, said the motorists.
"We have to be very careful while driving vehicles. There are all possibilities of meeting with accidents," they said.
The authorities have repaired the road at Parane Junction while repairing the stretch from Napoklu to Kadanga. The remaining stretch has been left as it is.
"It is difficult to assess the depth of the potholes when it is filled with rainwater, resulting in accidents," said the villagers.
