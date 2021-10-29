Vinank Kuttappa elected as vice president of Virajpet TP

Vinank Kuttappa from the BJP has been elected as the vice president of Virajpet Town Panchayat.

In the elections held on Friday, Vinank secured 10 votes, while his close contender from the Congress, Muhammed Rafi, got eight votes.

There are 18 elected members in the Town Panchayat. All eight members from the BJP, MP Pratap Simha and MLA K G Bopaiah voted for Vinank.

Six Congress members, one JD(S) member and an independent member voted for Rafi. Two independent candidates stayed neutral.

Tahsildar R Yoganand was the returning officer.

The seat occupied by former vice president of the Town Panchayat, Harshavardhan, was vacant, owing to his demise.