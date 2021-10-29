Vinank Kuttappa elected as VP of Virajpet TP

Vinank Kuttappa elected as vice president of Virajpet TP

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Oct 29 2021, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 21:43 ist
Vinank Kuttappa who was elected as the vice president of Virajpet Town Panchayat was greeted by MP Pratap Simha, MLA K G Bopaiah and other BJP members of the panchayat.

Vinank Kuttappa from the BJP has been elected as the vice president of Virajpet Town Panchayat.

In the elections held on Friday, Vinank secured 10 votes, while his close contender from the Congress, Muhammed Rafi, got eight votes.

There are 18 elected members in the Town Panchayat. All eight members from the BJP, MP Pratap Simha and MLA K G Bopaiah voted for Vinank.

Six Congress members, one JD(S) member and an independent member voted for Rafi. Two independent candidates stayed neutral.

Tahsildar R Yoganand was the returning officer.

The seat occupied by former vice president of the Town Panchayat, Harshavardhan, was vacant, owing to his demise. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Virajpet Town Panchayat
vice president
elected
Vinank Kuttappa

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

RIP Puneeth: 5 popular 'Appu' movies

RIP Puneeth: 5 popular 'Appu' movies

In Pics | Puneeth Rajkumar's most memorable films

In Pics | Puneeth Rajkumar's most memorable films

'Dybbuk' movie review: A treat for Emraan fans

'Dybbuk' movie review: A treat for Emraan fans

DH Radio | Drones as aerial entertainers

DH Radio | Drones as aerial entertainers

DH Toon | Aryan case: 'May you get over hangover soon'

DH Toon | Aryan case: 'May you get over hangover soon'

From Democracy to Demo'crazy'

From Democracy to Demo'crazy'

Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21

Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21

Five climate change myths

Five climate change myths

 